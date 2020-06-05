Spirit AeroSystems (SPR) in Focus: Stock Moves 11.1% Higher

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. SPR was a big mover last session, as the company saw its shares rise more than 11% on the day. The move came on solid volume too with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This breaks the recent trend of the company, as the stock is now trading above the volatile price range of $17.16 to $24.35 in the past one-month time frame.



The stock perhaps gained due to a report by Barron's magazine that American Airlines witnessed sequential double-digit passengers’ growth in April and May and is also planning to boost capacity of domestic flights.



The company has seen a mixed track record when it comes to estimate revisions of no increase and four decrease over the past few weeks, while the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter hasn’t been in a trend either. The recent price action is encouraging though, so make sure to keep a close watch on this firm in the near future.



Spirit AeroSystems currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) while its Earnings ESP is 0.00%.



Spirit Aerosystems Holdings, Inc. Price

A better-ranked stock in the Aerospace - Defense Equipment industry is CAE Inc. CAE, which currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



