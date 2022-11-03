Markets
Spirit AeroSystems Shares Slide On Wider Loss In Q3

November 03, 2022 — 10:05 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (SPR) shares are declining more than 5 percent on Thursday morning trade after the company reported loss for the third quarter, wider than the prior year.

The company reported loss of $128 million or $1.22 per share compared to loss of $114 million or $1.09 per share last year. On an adjusted basis, loss was $0.15 per share. Wall Street analysts were looking for loss of $0.4 per share.

Currently, shares are at $22.31, down 5.55 percent from the previous close of $23.62 on a volume of 3,201,886.

