Spirit AeroSystems says Boeing wants 125 737 MAX shipsets for 2020, down from 216

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings said on Tuesday it has reached an agreement with Boeing Co to deliver 125 737 MAX shipsets to the planemaker in 2020, down from the 216 it had previously announced.

Some of the agreed amount of shipsets - which include an aircraft's fuselage, pylon, wing leading edges, thrust reverser and engine nacelle - have already been delivered to Boeing this year, it said.

