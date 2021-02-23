Spirit AeroSystems posts quarterly loss on fewer aircraft part shipments

Companies
Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc reported a quarterly loss on Tuesday, hurt by fewer aircraft part shipments to top customers Boeing Co and Airbus SE following a slump in demand for air travel due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company posted a loss of $295.9 million, or $2.85 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, compared with a profit of $67.7 million, or 65 cents per share, a year earlier.

