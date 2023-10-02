Spirit AeroSystems Names Patrick Shanahan Interim President & CEO - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (SPR) announced that Patrick Shanahan, a member of the Board, has been appointed interim President and Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. The company said its Board will conduct a search to identify a new Chief Executive Officer.

Shanahan succeeds Thomas Gentile III as President and Chief Executive Officer. Gentile has resigned as a member of the Board, effective September 30, 2023.

The company also announced that it will release third quarter financial results on November 1, 2023.

