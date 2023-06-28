Spirit AeroSystems Machinists Union To Vote On New Contract As Strike Begins

(RTTNews) - Spirit AeroSystems, a leading aircraft manufacturer, is set to vote on a new contract proposal that addresses the concerns raised by machinists union members. The vote will take place on Thursday, coinciding with the first day of the strike by Spirit AeroSystems machinists. The proposed contract highlights several key terms aimed at resolving the dispute.

One of the crucial provisions in the new contract is the retention of the exact same core healthcare plan, ensuring that employees' comprehensive coverage remains unchanged. Additionally, the agreement eliminates mandatory weekend overtime, providing workers with more control over their schedules. As a sign-on bonus, employees will receive a cash amount of $3,000.

Furthermore, the proposed contract guarantees a total wage increase of 9.5 percent in the first year and a cumulative increase of 23.5 percent over the contract's duration. It also includes annual bonuses and a Cost of Living Allowance component.

This new contract offer follows the rejection of the previous agreement, which the company claimed would have granted a 16% raise for all union members. District 70 President Cornell Beard expressed pride in the membership's unity and emphasized the importance of standing up for their rights.

The International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers Southern Territory leaders, Vice President Rickey Wallace and Chief of Staff Craig Martin, strongly recommend the ratification of the proposed agreement. They highlighted the substantial wage increases, the preservation of the CORE healthcare plan, and the absence of mandatory overtime as key elements that address members' concerns. They consider the contract to be industry-leading and urge the membership to support its acceptance during the vote.

While acknowledging the frustrations of some members, Beard emphasized the progress made in gaining the respect they deserve. Operations at Spirit's Wichita plant will remain suspended until the new contract is ratified, according to Spirit AeroSystems.

