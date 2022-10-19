Spirit AeroSystems, Joramco In Deal To Boost MRO Services

(RTTNews) - Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (SPR), a maker of aerostructures, said on Wednesday that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding or MoU with Joramco, the engineering arm of Dubai Aerospace Enterprise, to explore cooperation to provide a wide range of repairs and services of composite and metallic aerostructures.

A team of experts from both firms will be formed to co-operate in maintenance, repair, and overhaul or MRO services.

Joramco CEO Fraser Currie said: "…Our clients are accustomed to receiving high-quality maintenance and repair and this new development will further fulfill our promise to them. Together, we will explore exchanging expertise and improve our current services and acquire new ones that are in demand in the region."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.