Spirit AeroSystems Inks Deal With Boeing To Support Production Stability

October 18, 2023 — 08:32 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Spirit AeroSystems, Holdings Inc. (SPR) announced Wednesday that its subsidiary, Spirit AeroSystems Inc., entered into a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) with The Boeing Co. (BA).

The agreement enables greater collaboration to achieve improved production, enhance quality and higher deliveries in the future and to mitigate current operational challenges.

The agreement strengthens the strategic relationship between Spirit and Boeing for the long-term to fulfill operational commitments and airline expectations.

