Spirit AeroSystems Holdings (SPR) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc (Symbol: SPR) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $29.18, changing hands as high as $30.25 per share. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc shares are currently trading up about 5.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SPR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SPR's low point in its 52 week range is $21.14 per share, with $38.55 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $29.42.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.