Spirit Aerosystems Holdings, Inc. (SPR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 11, 2020

Spirit Aerosystems Holdings, Inc. (SPR) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 11, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.01 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 05, 2020. Shareholders who purchased SPR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that SPR has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $19.41, the dividend yield is .21%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SPR was $19.41, representing a -79.09% decrease from the 52 week high of $92.81 and a 41.78% increase over the 52 week low of $13.69.

SPR is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) and Transdigm Group Incorporated (TDG). SPR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$2.12. Zacks Investment Research reports SPR's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -183.01%, compared to an industry average of -18.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SPR Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.