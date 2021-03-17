Spirit Aerosystems Holdings, Inc. (SPR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 18, 2021

Spirit Aerosystems Holdings, Inc. (SPR) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 18, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.01 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 09, 2021. Shareholders who purchased SPR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that SPR has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of SPR was $50.16, representing a -6.47% decrease from the 52 week high of $53.63 and a 266.4% increase over the 52 week low of $13.69.

SPR is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) and Transdigm Group Incorporated (TDG). SPR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$8.38. Zacks Investment Research reports SPR's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 53.88%, compared to an industry average of -2.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SPR Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to SPR through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have SPR as a top-10 holding:

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR)

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY)

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (PSC).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PSC with an increase of 53.34% over the last 100 days. XAR has the highest percent weighting of SPR at 4.67%.

