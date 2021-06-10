Spirit Aerosystems Holdings, Inc. (SPR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 11, 2021

Spirit Aerosystems Holdings, Inc. (SPR) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 11, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.01 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 06, 2021. Shareholders who purchased SPR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that SPR has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $51.32, the dividend yield is .08%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SPR was $51.32, representing a -4.31% decrease from the 52 week high of $53.63 and a 197.33% increase over the 52 week low of $17.26.

SPR is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX) and Transdigm Group Incorporated (TDG). SPR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$8.46. Zacks Investment Research reports SPR's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 55.13%, compared to an industry average of 4.1%.

