Spirit Aerosystems Holdings, Inc. (SPR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 11, 2020

Spirit Aerosystems Holdings, Inc. (SPR) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 11, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.01 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 04, 2021. Shareholders who purchased SPR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that SPR has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $38.57, the dividend yield is .1%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SPR was $38.57, representing a -53.98% decrease from the 52 week high of $83.82 and a 181.74% increase over the 52 week low of $13.69.

SPR is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) and Transdigm Group Incorporated (TDG). SPR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$4.88. Zacks Investment Research reports SPR's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -190.76%, compared to an industry average of -19.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the SPR Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to SPR through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have SPR as a top-10 holding:

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR)

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY)

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY)

Principal U.S. Small-Cap Multi-Factor ETF (PSC)

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright Short ETF (DWSH).

The top-performing ETF of this group is SDVY with an increase of 36.01% over the last 100 days. XAR has the highest percent weighting of SPR at 5.65%.

