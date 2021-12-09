Spirit Aerosystems Holdings, Inc. (SPR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 10, 2021

Spirit Aerosystems Holdings, Inc. (SPR) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 10, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.01 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 03, 2022. Shareholders who purchased SPR prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 8th quarter that SPR has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $41.63, the dividend yield is .1%.

The previous trading day's last sale of SPR was $41.63, representing a -22.38% decrease from the 52 week high of $53.63 and a 26.41% increase over the 52 week low of $32.93.

SPR is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX) and Transdigm Group Incorporated (TDG). SPR's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$6.89. Zacks Investment Research reports SPR's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 44.11%, compared to an industry average of 9.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the spr Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to SPR through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have SPR as a top-10 holding:

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR).

The top-performing ETF of this group is XAR with an decrease of -4.63% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of SPR at 4.65%.

