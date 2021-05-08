Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Just Reported First-Quarter Earnings: Have Analysts Changed Their Mind On The Stock?

Last week, you might have seen that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) released its quarterly result to the market. The early response was not positive, with shares down 3.5% to US$44.09 in the past week. The results don't look great, especially considering that statutory losses grew 91% toUS$1.65 per share. Revenues of US$901m did beat expectations by 2.5%, but it looks like a bit of a cold comfort. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimates to see what could be in store for next year. NYSE:SPR Earnings and Revenue Growth May 8th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the consensus forecast from Spirit AeroSystems Holdings' 13 analysts is for revenues of US$4.02b in 2021, which would reflect a huge 25% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Losses are predicted to fall substantially, shrinking 65% to US$2.95. Before this earnings announcement, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$3.99b and losses of US$2.51 per share in 2021. While this year's revenue estimates held steady, there was also a considerable increase in loss per share expectations, suggesting the consensus has a bit of a mixed view on the stock.

The consensus price target held steady at US$51.32, seemingly implying that the higher forecast losses are not expected to have a long term impact on the company's valuation. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. There are some variant perceptions on Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$65.00 and the most bearish at US$18.00 per share. This is a fairly broad spread of estimates, suggesting that analysts are forecasting a wide range of possible outcomes for the business.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. One thing stands out from these estimates, which is that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings is forecast to grow faster in the future than it has in the past, with revenues expected to display 34% annualised growth until the end of 2021. If achieved, this would be a much better result than the 6.2% annual decline over the past five years. Compare this against analyst estimates for the broader industry, which suggest that (in aggregate) industry revenues are expected to grow 6.7% annually. Not only are Spirit AeroSystems Holdings' revenues expected to improve, it seems that the analysts are also expecting it to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts increased their loss per share estimates for next year. Fortunately, they also reconfirmed their revenue numbers, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - and our data suggests that revenues are expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have forecasts for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

It is also worth noting that we have found 1 warning sign for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings that you need to take into consideration.

