SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS HOLDINGS Earnings Preview: Recent $SPR Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS HOLDINGS ($SPR) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $1,757,170,225 and earnings of -$1.15 per share.
SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS HOLDINGS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 126 institutional investors add shares of SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS HOLDINGS stock to their portfolio, and 137 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. added 2,216,539 shares (+93.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $75,539,649
- NORGES BANK added 1,787,825 shares (+135.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $60,929,076
- MAPLE ROCK CAPITAL PARTNERS INC. removed 1,494,080 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $50,918,246
- NATIONAL BANK OF CANADA /FI/ added 1,181,147 shares (+47.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $40,253,489
- DEUTSCHE BANK AG\ removed 1,139,541 shares (-99.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $38,835,557
- ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP, L.L.C. added 1,029,989 shares (+73.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $35,102,025
- CANADA PENSION PLAN INVESTMENT BOARD removed 1,000,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $34,080,000
SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS HOLDINGS Government Contracts
We have seen $54,108,129 of award payments to $SPR over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- BONDED UNITIZED COMPOSITES LARGE-SCALE STRUCTURAL DEMONSTRATION: $17,071,547
- CONFORMABLE REUSABLE AIRFRAME STRUCTURES FOR HYPERSONIC (CRASH): $9,330,433
- COMPOSITES FOR HYPERSONICS BY INTEGRATED COMPUTATIONAL MATERIALS ENGINEERING: $8,863,615
- CHARACTERIZATION AND PERFORMANCE TESTING (CHAPT) OF HYPERSONIC THERMAL PROTECTION COMPOSITE MATERIAL SYSTEMS: $5,028,966
- CALIENTE WING TEST: $4,720,001
