Spirit AeroSystems halts production for Boeing jets indefinitely

Adds details on Airbus, defense production

April 8 (Reuters) - Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc SPR.N, Boeing's top supplier, said on Wednesday it had stopped production for the planemaker for an indefinite period and would furlough workers supporting Boeing programs in Kansas and Oklahoma.

Spirit's announcement comes days after Boeing suspended production of its 787 Dreamliner airplane, citing the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Boeing has already suspended production of its smaller 737 MAX airplanes, which await government approval to fly again following two deadly crashes.

Spirit previously announced plans to suspend production for Boeing for two weeks ending April 8.

The company said its factories in the United States will continue producing parts for Boeing rival Airbus SE AIR.PA, its second biggest customer, which accounted for 16% of its sales last year, while also carrying on work for Spirit's defense contracts.

In January, Spirit said it would lay off 2,800 workers at its marquee facility in Wichita, as the 737 MAX grounding prolonged.

Spirit said on Wednesday it will reduce pay for all U.S.-based executives by 20% until further notice, and that Boeing production-related furloughs in Kansas and Oklahoma were for 21 calendar days.

The company had 18,200 employees as of 2019 and 15,900 of them in the United States.

Spirit's shares were up about 6% at $19.50 in premarket trading. The company's stock has fallen about 75% this year.

(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Shounak Dasgupta)

((ankit.ajmera@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2596;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.