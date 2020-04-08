US Markets
Spirit AeroSystems halts production for Boeing jets indefinitely

Ankit Ajmera Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/LINDSEY WASSON

April 8 (Reuters) - Spirit AeroSystems SPR.N, Boeing's top supplier, said on Wednesday it had stopped production for the planemaker for an indefinite period and would furlough workers supporting Boeing programs in Kansas and Oklahoma.

Spirit's announcement comes days after Boeing suspended production of its 787 Dreamliner airplane, citing the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Boeing has already suspended production of its smaller 737 MAX airplanes, which await government approval to fly gain following two deadly crashes.

Spirit had previously announces plans to suspend production for Boeing for a period of two weeks ending on April 8.

In January, the company said it would lay off 2,800 workers at its marquee facility in Wichita, as the 737 MAX grounding prolonged.

(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

