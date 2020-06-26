Companies
Spirit AeroSystems extends Boeing 737 furloughs through August 14

Credit: REUTERS/NICK OXFORD

SEATTLE, June 26 (Reuters) - Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc SPR.N, a major jet parts maker struggling in the face of the ongoing Boeing Co BA.N 737 MAX grounding and COVID-19 pandemic, is extending furloughs for hundreds of 737 workers through August 14, the company said on Friday.

Workers were due to return to work on July 6 after a 21-day furlough, but Spirit extended the leave after Boeing told Spirit not to deliver any more fuselages through all of July, Reuters reported. L1N2E02TO

