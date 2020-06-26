Spirit AeroSystems extends Boeing 737 furloughs through August 14

SEATTLE, June 26 (Reuters) - Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc SPR.N, a major jet parts maker struggling in the face of the ongoing Boeing Co BA.N 737 MAX grounding and COVID-19 pandemic, is extending furloughs for hundreds of 737 workers through August 14, the company said on Friday.

Workers were due to return to work on July 6 after a 21-day furlough, but Spirit extended the leave after Boeing told Spirit not to deliver any more fuselages through all of July, Reuters reported. L1N2E02TO

(Reporting by Eric M. Johnson in Seattle Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

