Spirit AeroSystems Expresses Positive Progress On Negotiations With IAM

(RTTNews) - Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (SPR) an aerostructure manufacturer, announced on Monday that its unit Spirit AeroSystems Inc. will continue talks with the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers or IAM on June 26, following constructive meetings through the weekend.

"We will continue discussions this week and remain committed to a timely resolution on a fair and competitive contract that addresses the priorities of our employees and other stakeholders, commented Tom Gentile, President and CEO of Spirit AeroSystems.

The company has also expressed its appreciation for the assistance from Federal Mediation and Conciliation Service or FMCS.

In premarket activity, shares of Spirit are trading at $28.01, down 0.32% or $0.09 on the New York Stock Exchange.

