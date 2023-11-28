News & Insights

Spirit AeroSystems COO, President Of Commercial Sam Marnick Resigns

November 28, 2023 — 12:03 pm EST

(RTTNews) - Spirit AeroSystems, Inc. (SPR) Tuesday announced the departure of Sam Marnick, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, President, Commercial from the company.

As part of this transition, Spirit said it is making organizational changes to strengthen its focus on quality and operational performance.

Sam has been a key member of Spirit's leadership team for a number of years serving across multiple roles and events in Spirit's history," said Bob Johnson, Chairman, Spirit AeroSystems.

