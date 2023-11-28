Spirit AeroSystems chief operating officer to depart

WASHINGTON, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Aerospace supplier Spirit AeroSystems SPR.N on Tuesday announced the departure of Chief Operating Officer Samantha Marnick, who also oversaw the company's commercial aircraft business.

Terry George will serve as interim Senior Vice President, leading site operations in Wichita, Kansas., and Tulsa, Oklahoma, including fabrication, operations engineering, tooling and facilities, the company said.

Program managers formerly under Marnick will report directly to CEO Patrick Shanahan.

(Reporting by Valerie Insinna)

((Valerie.Insinna@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.