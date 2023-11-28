News & Insights

Spirit AeroSystems chief operating officer to depart

November 28, 2023 — 10:07 am EST

Written by Valerie Insinna for Reuters ->

WASHINGTON, Nov 28 (Reuters) - Aerospace supplier Spirit AeroSystems SPR.N on Tuesday announced the departure of Chief Operating Officer Samantha Marnick, who also oversaw the company's commercial aircraft business.

Terry George will serve as interim Senior Vice President, leading site operations in Wichita, Kansas., and Tulsa, Oklahoma, including fabrication, operations engineering, tooling and facilities, the company said.

Program managers formerly under Marnick will report directly to CEO Patrick Shanahan.

(Reporting by Valerie Insinna)

((Valerie.Insinna@thomsonreuters.com;))

