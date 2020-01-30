Spirit Aero to restart production of 737 MAX parts

Companies

Spirit AeroSystems said on Thursday it would gradually restart production of parts for Boeing Co's 737 MAX jets and deliver 216 shipsets in 2020.

Jan 30 (Reuters) - Spirit AeroSystems said on Thursday it would gradually restart production of parts for Boeing Co's 737 MAX jets and deliver 216 shipsets in 2020. (Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva) ((SanjanaSitara.Shivdas@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 1642; Twitter: @SanjanaShivdas;)) Keywords: BOEING 737MAX/SPIRIT AEROSYSTM (URGENT)

