Spirit Aero to restart production of 737 MAX parts

Jan 30 (Reuters) - Spirit AeroSystems said on Thursday it would gradually restart production of parts for Boeing Co's 737 MAX jets and deliver 216 shipsets in 2020. (Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva) ((SanjanaSitara.Shivdas@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 1642; Twitter: @SanjanaShivdas;)) Keywords: BOEING 737MAX/SPIRIT AEROSYSTM (URGENT)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.