Spirit Aero names board member Shanahan as interim CEO

Credit: REUTERS/BENOIT TESSIER

October 02, 2023 — 08:13 am EDT

Written by Abhijith Ganapavaram for Reuters ->

Oct 2 (Reuters) - Aerospace supplier Spirit AeroSystems SPR.N on Monday named board member Patrick Shanahan as its interim chief executive, effective immediately, succeeding under-pressure Thomas Gentile, who has resigned from the board.

Shanahan, who has served on the company's board since November 2021, was previously an executive with Boeing Co BA.N, Spirit's biggest customer.

Spirit said its board will conduct a search to identify a new CEO, while Gentile will stay on as a consultant for three months.

