Spirit Aero forecasts weak third-quarter revenue due to quality issues

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Aerospace supplier Spirit AeroSystems SPR.N on Wednesday forecast third-quarter revenue below expectations, as quality problems at its factories hobbled shipments of 737 fuselages.

The company forecast revenue between $1.43 billion and $1.45 billion, compared with analysts' average expectation of $1.53 billion, according to LSEG data.

Spirit also announced an agreement with largest customer Boeing BA.N to support production stability and higher deliveries.

(Reporting by Abhijith Ganapavaram in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((Abhijith.G@thomsonreuters.com | X: https://twitter.com/abhijithg4; +91-9019785574;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.