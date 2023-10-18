News & Insights

Companies
SPR

Spirit Aero forecasts weak third-quarter revenue due to quality issues

Credit: REUTERS/BENOIT TESSIER

October 18, 2023 — 07:46 am EDT

Written by Abhijith Ganapavaram for Reuters ->

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Aerospace supplier Spirit AeroSystems SPR.N on Wednesday forecast third-quarter revenue below expectations, as quality problems at its factories hobbled shipments of 737 fuselages.

The company forecast revenue between $1.43 billion and $1.45 billion, compared with analysts' average expectation of $1.53 billion, according to LSEG data.

Spirit also announced an agreement with largest customer Boeing BA.N to support production stability and higher deliveries.

(Reporting by Abhijith Ganapavaram in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((Abhijith.G@thomsonreuters.com | X: https://twitter.com/abhijithg4; +91-9019785574;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

CompaniesUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SPR
BA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.