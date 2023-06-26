Spirit Aero flags progress in talks with the union

June 26 (Reuters) - Spirit Aerosystems SPR.N said on Monday it had held "constructive and positive meetings" with the U.S. machinists union through the weekend, indicating progress in negotiations for a new contract.

Spirit, a crucial supplier for aerospace heavyweights Boeing BA.N and Airbus AIR.PA, expects its Wichita production operations to remain suspended until an agreement is reached with the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers.

The company had said on Friday that it would meet the union on Saturday to continue talks after workers rejected a proposed four-year deal and announced a strike.

"We have been working hard and making good progress," CEO Tom Gentile said.

(Reporting by Aishwarya Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Pooja Desai)

((Aishwarya.Nair@thomsonreuters.com; +91-9167838937 Twitter: https://twitter.com/Aishwaryartrs ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.