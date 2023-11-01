News & Insights

Companies
SPR

Spirit Aero cuts 737 fuselage delivery forecast

Credit: REUTERS/BENOIT TESSIER

November 01, 2023 — 07:39 am EDT

Written by Abhijith Ganapavaram for Reuters ->

Adds background, details

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Spirit AeroSystems SPR.N on Wednesday cut its full-year forecast for 737 fuselage deliveries, one of its biggest programs, as it grapples with a production defect involving improperly drilled holes on the aft pressure bulkhead.

The aerospace supplier said it expects to deliver 345 to 360 narrowbody fuselages in 2023, compared with its prior forecast of 370 to 390 units.

One of the industry's largest suppliers, Spirit has been struggling to stabilize cash flows due to rising labor costs and persistent inflationary pressures.

To add to its troubles, the company and largest customer Boeing BA.N in October expanded scope of their ongoing inspections of a production defect affecting 737 MAX 8 aircraft.

Boeing later cut its own 737 delivery forecast for the year due to quality woes at Spirit.

Spirit on Wednesday said third-quarter cash burn was $136 million, compared with a cash burn of $73 million a year ago.

(Reporting by Abhijith Ganapavaram in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((Abhijith.G@thomsonreuters.com | X: https://twitter.com/abhijithg4; +91-9019785574;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

CompaniesUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SPR
BA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.