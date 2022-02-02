Spire's (SR) Q1 Earnings Miss, Revenues Surpass Estimates

Spire Inc. SR reported first-quarter fiscal 2022 net economic earnings of $1.14 per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.31 by 13%. Earnings per share were 19.7% lower than the year-ago figure of $1.42.

Revenues

Total revenues came in at $555.4 million, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $509 million by 9.2%. The top line also improved 8.3% from $512.6 million in the year-ago quarter.

Highlights of the Release

For the quarter under review, operating expenses of $460.1 million increased 21.2% from the prior-year period’s $379.7 million.



Operating income was $95.3 million, down 28.3% from $132.9 million in the prior-year quarter.



Net interest expenses increased 11.3% year over year to $28.6 million for the reported quarter.

Financial Highlights

Cash and cash equivalents as of Dec 31, 2021 were $8.1 million compared with $4.3 million on Sep 30, 2021.



Long-term debt (less current portion) as of Dec 31, 2021 was $3,206.8 million compared with $2,939.1 million on Sep 30, 2021.



Spire’s net cash (used)/provided by operating activities in first-quarter fiscal 2022 was ($229.9 million) compared with $7.6 million in fiscal first-quarter 2021.

Guidance

Spire reiterated its earnings per share guidance for fiscal 2022 within $3.70-$4. For the long term, SR expects net economic earnings per share to grow 5-7%.



SR also expects its five-year investment plan through fiscal 2026 to be $3.1 billion and aims to invest $570 million in fiscal 2022. This planned investment is expected to drive annual rate base growth of 7-8%.

Zacks Rank

Spire currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



