Spire's Series A Preferred Stock Shares Cross 6% Yield Mark

Below is a dividend history chart for SR.PRA, showing historical dividend payments on Spire Inc's 5.90% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock:
In Tuesday trading, Spire Inc's 5.90% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock (Symbol: SR.PRA) is currently down about 0.5% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: SR) are down about 1.1%.
Click here to find out the 50 highest yielding preferreds »
Also see: ORKA Stock Predictions
ELRC Videos
Garmin Stock Split History
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.