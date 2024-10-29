News & Insights

Markets
SR.PRA

Spire's Series A Preferred Stock Shares Cross 6% Yield Mark

October 29, 2024 — 02:11 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Spire Inc's 5.90% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock (Symbol: SR.PRA) were yielding above the 6% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.475), with shares changing hands as low as $24.55 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.17% in the "Utilities" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, SR.PRA was trading at a 1.28% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 11.46% in the "Utilities" category.

Performance Comparison Chart

Below is a dividend history chart for SR.PRA, showing historical dividend payments on Spire Inc's 5.90% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock:

SR.PRA+Dividend+History+Chart

In Tuesday trading, Spire Inc's 5.90% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock (Symbol: SR.PRA) is currently down about 0.5% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: SR) are down about 1.1%.

Click here to find out the 50 highest yielding preferreds »

Also see:
 ORKA Stock Predictions
 ELRC Videos
 Garmin Stock Split History

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksFixed Income
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SR.PRA
SR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.