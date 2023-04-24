Spire's Series A Preferred Stock Shares Cross 6% Yield Mark

In trading on Monday, shares of Spire Inc's 5.90% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock (Symbol: SR.PRA) were yielding above the 6% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.475), with shares changing hands as low as $24.25 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.47% in the "Utilities" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, SR.PRA was trading at a 1.20% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 7.12% in the "Utilities" category.

Below is a dividend history chart for SR.PRA, showing historical dividend payments on Spire Inc's 5.90% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock:

In Monday trading, Spire Inc's 5.90% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock (Symbol: SR.PRA) is currently up about 0.2% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: SR) are down about 0.3%.

