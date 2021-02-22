Markets
Spire's Series A Preferred Stock Shares Cross 5.5% Yield Mark

In trading on Monday, shares of Spire Inc's 5.90% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock (Symbol: SR.PRA) were yielding above the 5.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.475), with shares changing hands as low as $26.72 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 6.13% in the "Utilities" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, SR.PRA was trading at a 7.48% premium to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average premium of 21.85% in the "Utilities" category.

The chart below shows the one year performance of SR.PRA shares, versus SR:

Below is a dividend history chart for SR.PRA, showing historical dividend payments on Spire Inc's 5.90% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock:

In Monday trading, Spire Inc's 5.90% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock (Symbol: SR.PRA) is currently down about 0.6% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: SR) are off about 1.4%.

