Spire's Q4 Loss Wider Than Estimates, Revenues Increase Y/Y

Spire Inc. SR reported a fourth-quarter fiscal 2025 loss of 47 cents per share, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 46 cents. The company reported a loss of 54 cents in the year-ago quarter.



SR reported fiscal 2025 adjusted earnings of $4.44 per share compared with $4.13 in fiscal 2024, reflecting a year-over-year increase of 7.5%.

SR’s Revenues

Total revenues for the reported quarter were $334.1 million, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $308 million by 8.5%. The top line also rose 13.7% from $293.8 million in the year-ago quarter.



SR reported total revenues of $2.48 billion in fiscal 2025 compared with $2.59 billion in fiscal 2024, highlighting a year-over-year decrease of 4.5%.

Highlights of SR’s Earnings Release

Operating expenses totaled $334.6 million, up 22.1% from $274 million recorded in the prior-year period.



Operating loss totaled $0.5 million against the operating income of $19.8 million in the prior-year quarter.



Net interest expenses increased 18.8% year over year to $58.8 million.

SR’s Segmental Performance

Gas Utility: The segment reported a loss on an adjusted earnings basis of $31.6 million compared with a loss of $32 million in the year-ago period. This improvement reflected higher Spire Missouri ISRS revenues.



Gas Marketing: The segment’s adjusted earnings were $3.6 million against the loss of $0.3 million in the year-ago quarter. This increase was due to the business being well-positioned to create value.



Midstream: Adjusted earnings from this segment totaled $12.3 million, down 8.2% from the year-ago quarter’s reported number. This decrease was due to lower pipeline earnings, reflecting higher operation and maintenance expenses.



Other: This segment reported an adjusted loss of $8.4 million compared with a loss of $8.7 million in the prior-year quarter.

SR’s Financial Highlights

Cash and cash equivalents as of Sept. 30, 2025 were $5.7 million compared with $4.5 million as of Sept. 30, 2024.



Long-term debt (less current portion) as of Sept. 30, 2025 totaled $3.37 billion compared with $3.70 billion as of Sept. 30, 2024.



Net cash provided by operating activities in fiscal 2025 was $578 million compared with $912.4 million in the year-ago period.

SR’s Guidance

Spire expects its fiscal 2026 adjusted earnings to be in the range of $5.25-$5.45 per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at $5.09, which is lower than the company’s guided range.



Spire expects its fiscal 2027 adjusted earnings to be in the range of $5.65-$5.85 per share.



SR raised its 10-year capital investment to $11.2 billion through fiscal 2035. This planned investment is likely to drive long-term adjusted earnings per share growth of 5-7%.

SR’s Zacks Rank

Spire currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Recent Releases

ONE Gas, Inc. OGS reported third-quarter 2025 operating earnings per share (EPS) of 44 cents, in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The figure was 29.4% higher than the year-ago quarter’s earnings of 34 cents.



ONE Gas recorded revenues of $379.1 million, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $383 million by 0.9%. The top line also increased 11.4% from $340.4 million in the prior-year quarter.



Sempra Energy SRE reported third-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.11, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 93 cents by 19.4%. The bottom line also increased 24.7% from the year-ago quarter’s figure of 89 cents.



Sempra Energy’s total revenues of $3.15 billion missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.22 billion by 2.2%. However, the top line increased 13.3% from $2.78 billion in the year-ago quarter.



MDU Resources Group Inc. MDU reported third-quarter 2025 operating EPS of 9 cents, which topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 7 cents by 28.6%. However, the bottom line decreased 71.9% year over year.



Total third-quarter operating revenues improved 8.8% to $315.1 million from $289.6 million in the comparable period of 2024.

