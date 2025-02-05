Spire's Q1 Earnings Lower Than Expected, Revenues Decline Y/Y

Spire Inc. SR reported first-quarter fiscal 2025 earnings of $1.34 per share, which lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.42 by 5.6%. The company’s bottom line also declined 8.8% from $1.47 reported in the year-ago quarter.



SR’s Revenues



Total revenues for the reported quarter were $669.1 million, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $726 million by 7.8%. The top line also decreased 11.6% from $756.6 million in the year-ago quarter.

Highlights of SR’s Earnings Release



Operating expenses totaled $520.3 million, down 15.7% from $617.4 million recorded in the prior-year period.



Operating income came in at $148.8 million compared with $139.2 million in the prior-year quarter.



Net interest expenses decreased 5.1% year over year to $48 million.

SR’s Segmental Performance



Gas Utility: The segment reported adjusted earnings of $77.8 million, indicating an improvement of 2.6% from the prior-year quarter’s figure. The improvement reflected an increase in contribution margin due to higher Spire Missouri ISRS revenues and higher margins at Spire Alabama due to the annual rate update and usage net of weather mitigation.



Gas Marketing: The segment reported adjusted earnings of $2.2 million, indicating a decline of 69.4% from the prior-year quarter’s reported actuals. The decrease in earnings is a result of higher storage and transportation costs, along with less volatility in regional basis differences.



Midstream: Adjusted earnings from this segment totaled $12 million, up a massive 400% from the year-ago quarter’s reported number. This increase was driven by higher Spire Storage earnings, reflecting additional capacity and new renewals at higher rates.



Other: This segment reported an adjusted loss of $10.9 million compared with a loss of $2.7 million in the prior-year quarter.

SR’s Financial Highlights



Cash and cash equivalents as of Dec. 31, 2024, were $11.5 million compared with $4.5 million as of Sept. 30, 2024.



Long-term debt (less current portion) as of Dec. 31, 2024, totaled $3,697.7 million compared with $3,704.4 million as of Sept. 30, 2024.



Net cash provided by operating activities in the fiscal first quarter totaled $81.1 million compared with $70 million in the year-ago period.

SR’s 2025 Guidance



Spire still expects its fiscal 2025 earnings to be in the range of $4.40-$4.60 per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at $4.51 per share, which is higher than the midpoint of the company’s guided range.



SR still expects its 10-year capital investment to be $7.4 billion. This planned investment is expected to drive an annual rate-based growth of 7-8%. Capital expenditures for fiscal 2025 are expected to be $790 million.

SR’s Zacks Rank



Spire currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Recent Release



Atmos Energy ATO posted first-quarter fiscal 2025 earnings of $2.23 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.20 by 1.4%. The bottom line also improved 7.2% from the year-ago quarter’s $2.08.



Total revenues of $1.18 billion lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.40 billion by 16.2%. However, the top line increased 1.7% from the year-ago quarter’s reported number of $1.16 billion.

Upcoming Releases



UGI Corporation UGI is slated to report first-quarter fiscal 2025 results on Feb. 5, after market close. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $1.21 per share.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for sales stands at $2.15 billion. It delivered an average earnings surprise of 73.30% in the past four quarters.



ONE Gas, Inc. OGS is slated to report fourth-quarter 2024 results on Feb. 19, after market close. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $1.33 per share.



OGS’ long-term (three to five years) earnings growth rate is 4.7%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter sales is pegged at $660.9 million.

