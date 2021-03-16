Markets
Spireon Buys LoJack U.S. Stolen Vehicle Recovery Business From CalAmp

(RTTNews) - Spireon has acquired the LoJack U.S. Stolen Vehicle Recovery business from CalAmp (CAMP).

CalAmp noted that the integration of the LoJack U.S. business bolsters Spireon's position as the leading provider of aftermarket telematics for automotive dealers, while supporting CalAmp's focus on its strategic global software-as-a-service (SaaS) initiatives.

CalAmp said it will retain and continue to expand LoJack International, which operates as a subscription-based SaaS business, and CalAmp will also retain ownership of the LoJack patents and trademarks.

