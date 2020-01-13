Markets

Spirent To Exceed Market's Profit Expectations For FY19 - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Spirent Communications Plc (SPT.L, SPM) announced the company now expects to report an adjusted operating profit in the range of $91 to $93 million for the 2019 fiscal year, up from $77.1 million, last year. Revenue rose by 5.5 percent to $503 million.

Eric Updyke, CEO, said: "We expect to exceed the market's profit expectations for the financial year 2019. We enter the new financial year with a strong orderbook. Over the medium term we expect to continue to deliver mid-single digit revenue growth with a focus on increasing recurring revenue streams."

Spirent will announce its full year results for the fiscal year ended 31 December 2019 on 5 March 2020.

