Spirent Shareholders Greenlight Keysight Acquisition

Spirent Communications (GB:SPT) has released an update.

Spirent Communications PLC shareholders have overwhelmingly approved the proposed acquisition by Keysight Technologies, with significant majorities in favor at both the Court Meeting and General Meeting. This acquisition, subject to regulatory approvals and Court sanction, is anticipated to be finalized in the first half of Keysight’s next fiscal year. The successful shareholder votes represent a critical step towards completing the acquisition process.

For further insights into GB:SPT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.