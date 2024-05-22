News & Insights

Spirent Shareholders Greenlight Keysight Acquisition

May 22, 2024 — 10:48 am EDT

Spirent Communications (GB:SPT) has released an update.

Spirent Communications PLC shareholders have overwhelmingly approved the proposed acquisition by Keysight Technologies, with significant majorities in favor at both the Court Meeting and General Meeting. This acquisition, subject to regulatory approvals and Court sanction, is anticipated to be finalized in the first half of Keysight’s next fiscal year. The successful shareholder votes represent a critical step towards completing the acquisition process.

