Spirent Communications (SPNUF) Price Target Increased by 8.68% to 1.83

The average one-year price target for Spirent Communications (OTC:SPNUF) has been revised to 1.83 / share. This is an increase of 8.68% from the prior estimate of 1.68 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1.21 to a high of 2.56 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 34.59% from the latest reported closing price of 1.36 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 77 funds or institutions reporting positions in Spirent Communications. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 4.05% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SPNUF is 0.06%, an increase of 12.25%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.06% to 46,456K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,972K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,005K shares, representing a decrease of 0.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPNUF by 9.57% over the last quarter.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 4,694K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,150K shares, representing a decrease of 9.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPNUF by 21.99% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 4,619K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,737K shares, representing a decrease of 2.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPNUF by 17.62% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The United Kingdom Small Company Series holds 3,988K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,036K shares, representing a decrease of 1.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPNUF by 7.81% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 3,509K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,492K shares, representing an increase of 0.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SPNUF by 6.94% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.