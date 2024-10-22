Spirent Communications Sees Morgan Stanley Adjust Holdings

Spirent Communications (GB:SPT) has released an update.

Morgan Stanley has adjusted its voting rights in Spirent Communications, decreasing its stake to 7.88% from a previous 8.37%. The change was triggered by the disposal of voting rights, marking a minor adjustment in its investment strategy. This move highlights the dynamic nature of stock holdings in the financial markets.

