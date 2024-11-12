Spirent Communications Sees Change in Shareholder Influence

Spirent Communications (GB:SPT) has released an update.

Spirent Communications has seen a shift in its shareholder structure as Qube Research & Technologies Limited reduced its voting rights from 5.09% to 4.96%, according to a recent notification. This change reflects a slight decrease in Qube’s influence over Spirent’s financial decisions. Such movements can be of interest to investors tracking institutional influence in the market.

