Spirent Communications Posts Robust H1 Results

August 05, 2025 — 02:56 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Spirent Communications plc (SPT.L, SPM), on Thursday, reported a resilient first-half performance for the six months ended 30 June 2025, navigating continued macroeconomic challenges while advancing its strategic priorities.

Adjusted profit before tax climbed 31% to $8.9 million, versus the prior-year period, while adjusted basic EPS increased by 38 percent to 1.45 cents. However, reported figures reflected non-operating costs and acquisition-related expenses, resulting in a loss before tax of $12.8 million and a basic loss per share of 2.15 cents.

The orderbook grew by 9 percent year-on-year to $310.1 million, supported by a 9 percent increase in order intake to $206.5 million. Group revenue rose by 5 percent to $208.1 million, driven by momentum in AI Data Centre solutions, Wi-Fi 7 test capabilities, and growing traction across positioning and next-generation Ethernet offerings.

Gross margin expanded by 130 basis points to 71.3 percent, underpinning a 50 percent increase in adjusted operating profit to $7.5 million.

Closing cash stood at $157.3 million, up 20 percent year-on-year. Management highlighted sustained demand across aerospace, automotive, defence, and hyperscaler segments, particularly for AI and high-speed Ethernet testing.

