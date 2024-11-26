Spirent Communications CFO Increases Shareholding

Spirent Communications (GB:SPT) has released an update.

Spirent Communications’ CFO, Paula Bell, has increased her stake in the company by purchasing 146 shares at £1.71 each through the Spirent UK Employee Share Purchase Plan. This transaction, completed on November 25, 2024, raises her total shareholding to 625,262 shares, indicating her confidence in the company’s future performance.

