Spirent Communications Announces Total Voting Rights

Spirent Communications (GB:SPT) has released an update.

Spirent Communications, a leader in automated test and assurance solutions, has announced its total voting rights, with the company’s share capital comprising 578,646,363 ordinary shares. Spirent’s shares are traded on the London Stock Exchange, and the company also operates an ADR program in the US OTC market. This information is essential for shareholders to determine their interests in the company under FCA guidelines.

