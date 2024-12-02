Spirent Communications Announces Total Voting Rights

Spirent Communications (GB:SPT) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Spirent Communications, a leader in automated test and assurance solutions, has announced its total voting rights, with the company’s share capital comprising 578,646,363 ordinary shares. Spirent’s shares are traded on the London Stock Exchange, and the company also operates an ADR program in the US OTC market. This information is essential for shareholders to determine their interests in the company under FCA guidelines.
For further insights into GB:SPT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- ‘Time to Jump Ship,’ Says Investor About MicroStrategy Stock
- Nvidia and Microsoft: Why This Top Investment Firm Decided to Dump Shares
- Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) Departs Philadelphia Sports Arena
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.