News & Insights

Markets

Spirent Communications Announces Recommended Cash Acquisition By Viavi - Quick Facts

March 05, 2024 — 05:49 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - The boards of Viavi Solutions, Viavi Solutions Acquisitions or Bidco, and Spirent Communications plc have reached agreement on the terms of a recommended cash acquisition of the entire issued and to be issued ordinary share capital of Spirent by Bidco. Each Spirent shareholder shall be entitled to receive: 175 pence for each Spirent share held. The acquisition value comprises, for each Spirent share: 172.5 pence in cash; and a special dividend of 2.5 pence per Spirent share. The acquisition price values the entire issued and to be issued ordinary share capital of Spirent at approximately 1.005 billion pounds.

Also, Silver Lake is making a $400 million long-term strategic investment in Viavi in connection with the acquisition. Ken Hao, Chairman and a Managing Partner of Silver Lake, will join the Viavi Board.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

VIAV

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.