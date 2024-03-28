News & Insights

KEYS

Spirent Communications Announces Recommended Cash Acquisition By Keysight

March 28, 2024 — 04:11 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - The boards of Keysight Technologies Inc. and Spirent Communications plc (SPT.L, SPM) have reached agreement on the terms of a recommended cash acquisition of the entire issued and to be issued ordinary share capital of Spirent by Keysight. Each Spirent shareholder shall be entitled to receive: 201.5 pence for each Spirent share held. The acquisition value comprises, for each Spirent share: 199.0 pence in cash; and a special dividend of 2.5 pence per Spirent share.

The acquisition price values the entire issued and to be issued ordinary share capital of Spirent at approximately 1.16 billion pounds.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
Stocks mentioned

KEYS

