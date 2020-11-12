Spirent Communications Affirms Full-year Expectations - Quick Facts

Markets

(RTTNews) - Communications technology company Spirent Communications Plc (SPT.L, SPM) said Thursday that the Group continued to see continued strategic momentum and the Board remains confident that the Group will show progress in 2020. The Group's expectations for the full-year remain unchanged.

In a quarterly update, Spirent Communications noted that trading in the third quarter was similar to that experienced in the second quarter, where 5G-led demand for the company's assurance solutions continued to show strong growth.

This helped offset some market softness in order placement for Positioning products from U.S. government contractors, which have been affected by COVID-19 due to office and lab closures.

The company noted that its year-to-date revenue growth is tracking broadly in line with its stated mid-single digit target.

