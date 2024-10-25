Spirent CFO Increases Shareholding, Boosting Investor Confidence

Spirent Communications (GB:SPT) has released an update.

Paula Bell, the CFO of Spirent Communications, has increased her stake in the company by acquiring additional shares through the Spirent UK Employee Share Purchase Plan. The transaction involved a purchase of 146 shares at a price of GBP 1.72 each, bringing her total holding to 625,116 shares. This move might indicate confidence in the company’s future prospects, making it worth monitoring for investors.

For further insights into GB:SPT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.