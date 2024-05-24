Spirent CEO Buys Shares, Bolsters Stake

Spirent Communications (GB:SPT) has released an update.

Spirent Communications PLC announced that CEO Eric Updyke has expanded his investment in the company by purchasing 4,262 shares at a discounted price through the Spirent US Employee Stock Purchase Plan. This strategic acquisition was made at a 15% discount to the market price, reflecting the company’s commitment to encouraging employee stock ownership. Following the transaction, Updyke’s total holdings have increased to 1,000,779 shares.

