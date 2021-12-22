Spire (SR) Up 1.3% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue?

A month has gone by since the last earnings report for Spire (SR). Shares have added about 1.3% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent positive trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Spire due for a pullback? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.

Spire's Q4 Loss Narrower Than Expected, Revenues Beat



Spire reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 net economic loss of 32 cents per share, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 68 cents. The same compares favorably with the year-ago loss of 37 cents.

Revenues

Total revenues came in at $290.2 million, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $234 million by 24%. The top line also improved 15.2% from $251.9 million in the year-ago quarter.

Highlights of the Release

For the quarter under review, operating expenses of $263.5 million increased 4.6% from the prior-year period’s $251.8 million.



Operating income was $26.7 million, up significantly from $0.1 million in the prior-year quarter.



Net interest expenses increased 11.9% year over year to $28.2 million in the reported quarter.

Financial Highlights

Cash and cash equivalents at the end of fiscal 2021 were $4.3 million compared with $4.1 million at the end of fiscal 2020.



Long-term debt (less current portion) amounted to $2,939.1 million at the end of fiscal 2021 compared with $2,423.7 million at the end of fiscal 2020.



Spire’s net cash provided by operating activities in fiscal 2021 was $249.8 million compared with $469.9 million in fiscal 2020.

Guidance

Spire expects its NEE per share guidance for fiscal 2022 within $3.70-$4. In the long term, SR expects NEE per share to grow 5-7%. This estimate is based on expected annual rate base growth of 7-8%.



SR also expects its five-year investment plan through fiscal 2026 to be $3.1 billion and aims to invest $570 million for fiscal 2022.

How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?

It turns out, fresh estimates have trended downward during the past month. The consensus estimate has shifted -6.88% due to these changes.

VGM Scores

At this time, Spire has a poor Growth Score of F, a grade with the same score on the momentum front. However, the stock was allocated a grade of B on the value side, putting it in the second quintile for this investment strategy.

Overall, the stock has an aggregate VGM Score of D. If you aren't focused on one strategy, this score is the one you should be interested in.

Outlook

Estimates have been broadly trending downward for the stock, and the magnitude of this revision indicates a downward shift. It's no surprise Spire has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). We expect a below average return from the stock in the next few months.

Breakout Biotech Stocks with Triple-Digit Profit Potential

The biotech sector is projected to surge beyond $2.4 trillion by 2028 as scientists develop treatments for thousands of diseases. They’re also finding ways to edit the human genome to literally erase our vulnerability to these diseases.

Zacks has just released Century of Biology: 7 Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now to help investors profit from 7 stocks poised for outperformance. Recommendations from previous editions of this report have produced gains of +205%, +258% and +477%. The stocks in this report could perform even better.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.