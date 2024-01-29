Spire (SR) to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

Spire SR is scheduled to release first-quarter fiscal 2024 earnings on Feb 1 before market open. This gas distribution company delivered a negative earnings surprise of 18.18% in the last quarter.

Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to be reflected in the upcoming quarterly results.

Factors at Play

Spire’s first-quarter earnings are likely to have benefited from the implementation of new rates at its gas utilities, lower interest expenses and the implementation of cost management initiatives.

Spire’s earnings are also likely to have gained from the contribution of the acquired MoGas Pipeline, storage expansion in its Midstream segment and a reduction in corporate costs.

Expectation

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Spire’s earnings is pegged at $1.37 per share, implying a year-over-year decline of 11.61%.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s first-quarter sales stands at $728.65 million, suggesting a decrease of 10.49% from the year-ago reported number.

What Our Quantitative Model Predicts

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Spire this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is the case here, as you will see below.

Spire Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Spire Inc. price-eps-surprise | Spire Inc. Quote

Earnings ESP: Spire has an Earnings ESP of +0.80%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: Currently, Spire carries a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Other Stocks to Consider

Investors can also consider the following players from the same sector as these also have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings in the upcoming releases.

CMS Energy CMS is likely to pull off an earnings beat when it reports fourth-quarter 2023 earnings on Feb 1 before market open. It has an Earnings ESP of +0.67% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present.

The Southern Company SO is likely to pull off an earnings beat when it reports fourth-quarter 2023 earnings on Feb 15 before market open. It has an Earnings ESP of +2.95% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present.

Sempra Energy SRE is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it reports fourth-quarter earnings soon. It has an Earnings ESP of +0.15% and a Zacks Rank of 2.

Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

