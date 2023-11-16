Spire (SR) Q4 Loss Wider Than Expected, Sales Fall Y/Y

Spire Inc. SR reported a fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 loss of 78 cents per share, much wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 66 cents. The company reported a loss of 66 cents per share in the year-ago quarter.

Revenues

Total revenues for the reported quarter were $310.4 million, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $316 million by 1.8%. The top line also decreased 1.2% from $314.2 million in the year-ago quarter.

Spire Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Spire Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Spire Inc. Quote

Highlights of the Release

Operating expenses totaled $314.3 million, up 10.5% from $284.4 million recorded in the prior-year period. Our model projected operating expenses of $300.7 million for the same quarter.



Operating loss came in at $3.9 million against an operating income of $29.8 million in the prior-year quarter.



Net interest expenses increased 40.1% year over year to $48.2 million.

Segmental Performance

Gas Utility: Earnings from this segment totaled $281.6 million, up 13.6% from the prior-year quarter’s figure. The increase primarily resulted from new rates.



Gas Marketing: Earnings from this segment amounted to $21.3 million, down 66.5% from the prior-year quarter’s reported actual.



Midstream: Earnings from this segment totaled $17 million, up 45.3% from the year-ago quarter’s reported number.



Other: This segment’s earnings amounted to $4.3 million, up 4.9% from the year-ago quarter’s level.

Financial Highlights

Cash and cash equivalents as of Sep 30, 2023, were $5.6 million compared with $6.5 million as of Sep 30, 2022.



Long-term debt (less current portion) as of Sep 30, 2023, totaled $3,554 million compared with $2,958.5 million as of Sep 30, 2022.



Net cash provided by operating activities in fiscal 2023 totaled $440.2 million compared with $55 million in the year-ago period.

Guidance

Spire expects its fiscal 2024 net economic earnings to be in the range of $4.25-$4.45 per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $4.28 per share, which is lower than the company’s guided range.



SR expects its 10-year capital investment to be $7.2 billion. This planned investment is expected to drive an annual rate-base growth of 7-8%. Capital expenditures for fiscal 2024 are expected to be $765 million, including $100 million for the Spire Storage West expansion.

Zacks Rank

Spire currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Other Releases

Atmos Energy Corporation ATO posted fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 earnings of 80 cents per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 74 cents by 8.1%.



ATO’s long-term (three- to five-year) earnings growth rate is 7.25%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fiscal 2024 earnings per share (EPS) of $6.49 indicates year-over-year growth of 6.4%.



National Fuel Gas Company NFG reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 adjusted operating earnings of 78 cents per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 83 cents by 6%.



NFG’s long-term earnings growth rate is 8.05%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NFG’s fiscal 2024 EPS of $5.58 implies year-over-year growth of 7.9%.



Southwest Gas Holdings Inc. SWX recorded third-quarter 2023 operating earnings of 10 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 2 cents by 400%.



SWX’s long-term earnings growth rate is 5%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s 2023 EPS of $3.49 indicates a year-over-year improvement of 16.3%.





7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.0% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Southwest Gas Corporation (SWX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

National Fuel Gas Company (NFG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Spire Inc. (SR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.